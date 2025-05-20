Schools in Washington state will be upgrading their security after the governor signed “Alyssa’s Law” into effect.

Named after Alyssa Alhadeff, the bill requires school districts to coordinate emergency plans with local first responders. It also ensures schools have at least one piece of technology that can be used in an emergency.

14-year-old Alhadeff was one of 17 killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018.

Her mother, Lori Alhadeff, was in Washington state Monday as the governor signed her daughter’s bill into law.

Lori, who is also a Broward County School Board Member, has been traveling the country trying to get similar bills passed in different states.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.