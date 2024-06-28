BELLINGHAM, Wash. (WSVN) — A surrogacy scam has left hundreds of innocent families devastated, as a woman who promised to hold money for surrogate mothers during their pregnancies has disappeared, along with the funds. One Washington family is sharing their story to bring awareness to the issue.

Arielle Mitton, a mother from Washington state, shared her story, describing her heartbreak. After giving birth to her third child, Mitton discovered she was infertile. She and her husband decided to pursue surrogacy, taking out a $50,000 loan to cover the expenses.

They entrusted their funds to Dominique Side and her business, Surrogacy Escrow Account Management (SEAM). SEAM promised to manage the escrow account and handle all financial matters related to the surrogacy.

On June 14, Mitton received a cryptic email stating that all operations had been placed on hold. Mitton’s surrogate had not been receiving the payments she was due.

“There’s something bad going on here,” she said.

A lawsuit filed against Side claims she stole escrow funds from at least 600 families, totaling $10 million, leaving them unable to pay for their surrogacies.

Attempts to contact Side resulted in an automated message: “My company and I have been notified we are subject to an active investigation by federal authorities. Under advice of counsel, I am not permitted to respond to any inquiries about the investigation.”

“I would ask her how she can sleep at night knowing she’s done this to so many people,” Mitton said.

The FBI is now investigating the case and believes there may be more victims. If you think you’ve been affected, contact your local FBI office.

