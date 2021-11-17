MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (WSVN) — The driver of a car in Washington is lucky to be alive after their car was completely destroyed in a crash with a semi-truck.

Washington State Patrol District 7 Public Information Officer Rocky Oliphant tweeted photos showing the remnants of what used to be a red Nissan Altima folded underneath a semi-truck.

There’s really not a word to describe this collision. Miraculously believed to be minor injuries. The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car. In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it. https://t.co/iUsSNIhHYV pic.twitter.com/EPGI70s3Um — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) November 16, 2021

“Miraculously believed to be minor injuries,” Oliphant wrote. “The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car.”

According to the Seattle Times, Oliphant said the woman was trapped inside the car and was only able to get out when a tow truck lifted the front end of the semi-truck.

Oliphant told the newspaper that the woman only reported feeling minor rib and head pain. She was taken to a hospital for further examination.

“In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it,” Oliphant said.

Oliphant added that the driver of the semi-truck was cited for following too close.

