(WSVN) - A nationwide recall has been issued for a pancake mix sold at Walmart.

The recall was issued after, “Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.”

Continental Mills issued the recall for products with the following: UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063 and Best By Date of 09/01/2023.

Those who have purchased the Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix are urged to throw it out or return it to a Walmart store to receive a refund or a replacement.

For more information or to receive a refund, call 1-800-578-7832.

