Walmart to increase truck drivers’ pay to nearly $90K a year

(WSVN) - Walmart is looking to hire hundreds of new truck drivers this year, and the position comes with a nearly $90,000 pay check.

In a statement, the company announced drivers will make an average of $87,500 a year with an all-in rate close to 89 cents per mile.

According to Fox 31, Walmart’s new pay for truck drivers is well above the median salary for drivers, which according to a study by the American Trucking Association, is $53,000 a year.

Walmart said they hired 1,400 new drivers back in 2018, but plan on hiring hundreds more in 2019 due to an industry-wide shortage.

To qualify for the job, drivers must have 30 months of experience in the past three years and a clean safety record.

The company also stated that on top of the wage increase of one cent per mile, drivers will benefit from stable working hours.

The pay increase is set to take place February 1.

