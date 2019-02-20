Walmart to hold ‘Baby Savings Day’ on Saturday

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you are a parent, you know the bill for baby supplies can get really expensive, really quickly. Well, Walmart is hosting a special shopping event to help parents save money.

The retailer has announced that stores across the country will be hosting a “Baby Savings Day” on Saturday Feb. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walmart also said they will have rollbacks in stores and online on baby items through Feb. 28.

“It’s a hands-on opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists and take home a bundle of samples and coupons for their growing families,” a spokeswoman for the company said. “Select car seats, crib mattresses and more will also be on rollback in stores and online.”

Among the stores hosting the event include locations in Fort Lauderdale, Hialeah, Hollywood, Homestead, Cutler Bay, Miami and more.

To see a full list of items on sale, click here, and to see a full list of stores participating in the event, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.