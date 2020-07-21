Walmart to give workers $428 million in bonuses, close on Thanksgiving

(WSVN) - Walmart has announced plans to close their stores on Thanksgiving this year and give over $428 million in bonuses to their workers.

In a statement, the company said the bonuses are being given to employees for their “ongoing contributions and dedication to serving customers, members and communities during this unprecedented time.”

For the third time this year, we’re showing our appreciation for associates by providing special cash bonuses totaling $428M. Walmart stores will also close Thanksgiving Day, so associates can spend the time with their friends and families. https://t.co/e56X2MFVXi pic.twitter.com/kMRpebw5K0 — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) July 21, 2020

Walmart said the bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. Drivers, managers and assistant managers in stores, clubs, DCs, FCs and Health & Wellness will also receive a bonus.

Those who were employed as of July 31 will qualify and the bonus will pay out on Aug. 20.

The company also announced plans to close Walmart and Sam’s Club stores on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” said CEO John Furner. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

The stores will operate normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Operating hours for Black Friday have not yet been announced.

