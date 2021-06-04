(WSVN) - Walmart announced it will be closing its stores across the United States on Thanksgiving as a “thank you” to its employees.

The company announced the news Friday.

“Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. “We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.”

This is the second year in a row that the retailer has closed its stores on Thanksgiving.

Stores will operate regular hours on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Hours of operation for Black Friday, Nov. 26, will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.