(WSVN) - Walmart is set to test a new autonomous system for delivery in Miami.

The company teamed up with Ford and Argo AI to create a self-driving delivery vehicle.

The service will be tested in Miami, Austin, Texas and Washington D.C.

The team said they hope to expand service before the end of the year.

Lyft will be using the same self-driving technology in Miami later this year, but with a safety driver on board.

