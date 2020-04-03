Walmart starts limiting capacity inside stores

(WSVN) - Walmart has announced that all of its stores will limit the amount of customers inside at a time.

To practice social distancing and avoid crowded stores, the company is allowing five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space, or 20% capacity.

It will be set up as a “1-out-1-in” basis, Walmart said.

Customers standing outside the store will be reminded to stand at least 6 feet apart from one another.

The company is also coming up with ways to help facilitate movement inside the stores.

“We’ll also institute one-way movement through our aisles next week in a number of our stores, using floor markers and direction from associates,” a press release stated.

