Walmart, Sam’s Club to offer at-home COVID-19 testing kits

(WSVN) - Two popular retailers are now offering at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

The testing kits can be purchased on Walmart’s website or at Sam’s Club.

Those who want to purchase the at-home testing kits must first take an online health assessment.

If given a doctor’s order to take the test, the kit will be shipped to your home for approximately $99.

Buyers will complete their own nasal swab and send the package back to Quest Diagnostics.

After the kit is received by the lab, results will be available between 24 to 48 hours later.

According to CNN, the kit is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration but has an emergency use authorization.

South Floridians who want to pick up their at-home kit at Walmart can do so at the store located at 9300 NW 77th Ave. in Hialeah.

Curbside pickup is offered daily at this location, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then again from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Sundays, curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then again from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To request a test kit, click here.

