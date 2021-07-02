(WSVN) - Walmart is launching their own brand of insulin for people with diabetes.

The company said Tuesday that the insulin will be offered through their ReliOn brand, and they will offer analog insulin vials for $72.88 and FlexPens for $85.88.

“These products will save customers between 58% to 75% off the cash price of branded analog insulin products,” Walmart said in a press release.

Walmart said the products will be available in store pharmacies this week, and will be available in Sam’s Club pharmacies in mid-July.

“We know many people with diabetes struggle to manage the financial burden of this condition, and we are focused on helping by providing affordable solutions,” the company said.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.