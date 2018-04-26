Walmart customer goes viral after using store’s intercom to ask for help

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WSVN) — A video of a customer using a Kentucky Walmart’s intercom system to ask for help has gone viral.

Forrest Hunter was in the sporting goods section of the store, waiting for assistance. When no one showed up, he took matters into his own hands, picking up the store’s telephone to send out his request for help to the entire store.

“Customer needs assistance in sporting goods please. I’m the customer,” he said.

Hunter said that a Walmart associate soon came over to help him.

“A guy walked up and asked if I️ needed any help. I️ said, ‘How’d you know?’ Then I️ bought my hunting license,” Hunter told WKYT.

He posted the video to Facebook on Friday, where it quickly spread. It has over 3.3 million views as of Thursday morning.

“When you get sick of waiting on somebody at Walmart,” the caption read.

Watch the hilarious video below:

