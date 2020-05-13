Walmart announces new round of bonuses for employees

(WSVN) - Walmart is providing another round of bonuses for its employees as they work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the company announced that full-time associates will receive a bonus of $300. Part-time and temporary associates will be paid $150.

Walmart said it has committed more than $935 million in bonuses so far this year.

The first round of payments went out on April 2.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” said Walmart President and CEO John Furner.

To qualify for the new bonuses, the associate must be employed by Walmart as of June 5.

Payments are expected to go out on June 25.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.