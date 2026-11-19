NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. stock market tumbled again as beaten-down stocks tied to artificial intelligence kept falling Thursday on worries their breathtaking boom may be over. The losses came even though a leading AI lab, Anthropic, found a strong welcome for the debut of its own stock on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 dropped 2% for a sixth straight loss. That’s its longest losing streak in two and a half years, and the index at the heart of many 401(k) accounts is now down 8.2% from its all-time high set last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,101 points, or 2.2%, while the Nasdaq composite sank 2.3%.

The losses were widespread, and more than 90% of the stocks that make up the S&P 500 index fell.

Leading them downward was Williams-Sonoma, which dropped 15.2% after the company behind Pottery Barn and West Elm reported revenue for the latest quarter that was a bit weaker than Wall Street expected. It also stuck with its forecast for how much revenue it will make throughout 2026, and the midpoint of that range was below what analysts were expecting.

Walmart sank 1% even though it reported profit and revenue for the latest quarter that edged past analysts’ expectations.

For a while Thursday morning, gains for several AI-related stocks seemed to be enough to more than make up for such losses.

The S&P 500 jumped as much as 1.3% after Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, sold shares of its stock at $83 apiece in its initial public offering. That’s more than the $70 to $78 it earlier thought it would get, and its price quickly surged above $115 after it began trading on the Nasdaq shortly before noon.

Anthropic later pared its gain and finished the day at $97.17, still up 17.1%.

Even before its stock began trading, the strong demand for Anthropic’s IPO appeared to demonstrate faith remained among investors in the AI revolution. The industry needed a boost following sharp recent drops for AI-related stocks on worries their prices shot too high in the frenzy around the technology.

But AI stocks quickly returned to their jittery ways in what Dan Ives, an analyst at Yorkville Ives, called “a very turbulent, white-knuckle period.”

Micron Technology, whose sales of memory for computers have soared because of the AI boom, initially rallied 7.8% and then swung to a loss of 2.1%.

CoreWeave, a company that buys AI chips and rents out access to them to customers over the cloud, went from a 10.5% leap in the morning to a drop of 6.1%.

Nvidia erased its early gain of 4.7% and flipped to a loss of 3.3% amid the lengthening list of worries dogging the entire industry.

At first it was criticism that AI stocks had broadly gone into a bubble after shooting so high, along with doubts that AI could produce enough profit and productivity to make the massive investments in data centers worth it. Then it was worries that high interest rates would mean less borrowed money to fund the industry’s growth. Then came this month’s sweeping victories for Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections, which raised concerns about more regulation for AI.

Most recently, it was the sudden resignation of Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s CEO. He was one of AI’s biggest evangelists and helped build interest in the industry while using some of Nvidia’s massive profits to further fund its growth.

Other companies, meanwhile, offered more encouraging signals about AI.

Palo Alto Networks climbed 6.4% after the AI cybersecurity company topped analysts’ expectations for profit and revenue in the latest quarter. It also agreed to buy Applied Compute, a platform for post-training and inference of open-weight AI models, to help customers adopt AI securely. The all-stock deal is valued at $4.5 billion.

Everpure, a company that helps businesses manage and store their data, said its revenue jumped last quarter by more than analysts expected in part because of AI-related offerings. Everpure’s stock rose 4.7%.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 147.80 points to 7,175.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,101.11 to 49,097.06, and the Nasdaq composite sank 550.69 to 23,879.20.

In the bond market, Treasury yields eased as the drops for stock prices sent investors toward investments seen as safer. When prices for Treasury bonds go up, their yields go down, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 5.04% from 5.07% Wednesday.

Also weighing on yields were a couple reports on the U.S. economy that came in weaker than economists expected. One said slightly more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, though the number remains low compared with history. Another said manufacturing growth in the mid-Atlantic region is slowing by more than economists expected.

In stock markets abroad, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%. Helping to lead the way was SoftBank Group, which climbed 4.6%. It was an early investor in OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT and competitor to Anthropic.

South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.4% thanks to strength for its stocks tied to the AI boom, but stocks were weaker elsewhere in Asia and in Europe. Germany’s DAX lost 1.1%.

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