NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks on Thursday are giving back much of their historic gains from the day before as Wall Street weighs a global trade war that has cooled in temperature but is still confusing and threatening the economy.

The S&P 500 was down 4.1% in midday trading, a day after surging 9.5% following President Donald Trump’s decision to pause many of his tariffs worldwide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,383 points, or 3.4%, as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 4.8% lower.

Even a better-than-expected report on inflation Thursday morning wasn’t enough to get U.S. stocks to add to their surges from the day before. Economists said the data wasn’t very useful because it offered a view only of the past, when inflation may rise in coming months because of tariffs.

“Trump blinks,” UBS strategist Bhanu Baweja wrote in a report about the president’s decision on tariffs, “but the damage isn’t all undone.”

Trump has focused more on China, raising his tariffs on its products to well above 100%. Even if that were to get negotiated down to something like 50%, and even if only 10% tariffs remained on other countries, Baweja said the hit to the U.S. economy could still be large enough to hurt expected growth for upcoming U.S. corporate profits.

U.S. stocks accelerated their losses Thursday after the White House clarified that Chinese imports will be tariffed at 145%, not the 125% rate that Trump had written about in his posting on Truth Social Wednesday, once his previous 20% fentanyl tariffs were included.

“Everything is still very volatile, because with Donald Trump, you don’t know what to expect,” said Francis Lun, chief executive of Geo Securities. “This is really big uncertainty in the market. The threat of recession has not faded.”

China, meanwhile, has reached out to other countries around the world in hopes of forming a united front against Trump.

The stock price of Warner Brothers Discovery, the company behind “A Minecraft Movie,” dropped 13.2% for one of Wall Street’s sharpest losses after China said Thursday it will “appropriately reduce the number of imported U.S. films.” The Walt Disney Co.’s stock sank 7%

A spokesperson for the China Film Administration said it is “inevitable” that Chinese audiences would find American films less palatable given the “wrong move by the U.S. to wantonly implement tariffs on China.”

That was after Trump and his Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, sent a clear message to other countries Wednesday after announcing their tariff pause: “Do not retaliate, and you will be rewarded.”

The European Union on Thursday said it will put its trade retaliation measures on hold for 90 days and leave room for a negotiated solution.

It all demonstrates why many on Wall Street are preparing for more swings to hit markets, after the S&P 500 at one point nearly dropped into a “bear market” by almost closing 20% below its record. Often, the whipsaw moves have come not just day to day but also hour to hour. The S&P 500 still remains below where it was when Trump announced his sweeping set of tariffs last week on “Liberation Day.”

One encouraging signal had been coming from the bond market, where stress seemed to be easing.

The bond market has historically played the role of enforcer against politicians and economic policies it deemed imprudent. It helped topple the United Kingdom’s Liz Truss in 2022, for example, whose 49 days made her Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister. James Carville, adviser to former U.S. President Bill Clinton, also famously said he’d like to be reincarnated as the bond market because of how much power it wields.

Earlier this week, big jumps for U.S. Treasury yields had rattled the market, so much that Trump said Wednesday he had been watching how investors were “getting a little queasy.”

Several reasons could have been behind the sharp, sudden rise, including hedge funds having to sell their Treasurys in order to raise cash or investors outside the United States dumping their U.S. investments because of the trade war. Regardless of the reasons behind it, higher yields on Treasurys crank up pressure on the stock market and push rates higher for mortgages and other loans for U.S. households and businesses.

But the 10-year Treasury yield has calmed over the last day, following Trump’s U-turn on tariffs, and had fallen all the way back to 4.30% shortly after the release of the U.S. inflation data. That’s after it had shot up to nearly 4.50% Wednesday morning from just 4.01% at the end of last week.

But the yield began climbing again as the morning progressed, reaching 4.37%.

In stock markets abroad, indexes rallied across Europe and Asia in their first chances to trade following Trump’s pause. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 9.1%, South Korea’s Kospi leaped 6.6% and Germany’s DAX returned 5.4%.

