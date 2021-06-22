(WSVN) - One of the country’s largest drugstore chains will offer store credit to those looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Walgreens said it will give $25 in store credit to anyone who gets a vaccine at their locations.

The giveaway is in effort to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. The offer will be available through June 26.

The deal is not applicable in Arkansas, New Jersey or New York.

