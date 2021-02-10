Walgreens, Uber team up to help get people to COVID-19 vaccination sites

(WSVN) - Walgreens and Uber are teaming up to help get people in underserved communities to vaccination sites.

The companies plan to unveil several initiatives like free rides to Walgreens locations and off-site vaccine clinics.

Uber will provide 10 million free rides to vaccination sites for people in areas hardest hit by the pandemic.

They are also working on an educational program with the National Urban League to address vaccine hesitancy.

