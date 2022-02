(WSVN) - Walgreens has joined CVS in dropping the limit on how many at-home COVID tests a person can buy.

The pharmacy had a limit of four tests per customer due to high demand and a shortage in the number of tests.

CVS used to have a six-box limit.

The pharmacies now say people can purchase as many kits as they want.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.