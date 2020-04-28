Walgreens expands drive-thru testing for COVID-19

(WSVN) - Walgreens has expanded its drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

The company said it will provide testing in 49 states, plus Puerto Rico, and it is working with government and health leaders to put their focus on underserved communities.

Their goal is to test 50,000 people every day.

The announcement comes after a similar one from CVS Pharmacy.

CVS said it will offer drive-thru testing at up to 1,000 locations soon, and it hopes to test 1.5 million people per month.

