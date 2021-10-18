(WSVN) - Walgreens is considering taking cigarettes off their shelves.

The nation’s second-largest pharmacy chain said it is focusing on healthcare and might remove tobacco and tobacco-related products from its stores.

The company has already cut back e-cigarettes and raised its tobacco buying age limit from 19 to 21 after coming under fire from the Food and Drug Administration.

