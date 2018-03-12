Wa-hoo! Google Maps transforms for ‘Mario Day’

(WSVN) - Google Maps, meet Mario Kart. On March 10, which has been dubbed “Mario Day,” Google decided to give users the chance to be guided by Super Mario himself.

The new feature, dubbed “Mario Time,” began on Saturday and has since been available when using Google Maps. The new navigation feature is activated when travelers enter a destination, request directions and tap on the question mark next to “Start Navigation.”

After tapping on the question mark, users will hear Mario say, “Let’s a go!” For fans of Mario Kart, you’ll be happy to see the famous Nintendo superstar hop into his kart and drive along with you.

Mario Time only lasts until Saturday, Fox 13 reports, and works for both iOS and Android apps.

