A warning has been issued to all travelers regarding a potential safety hazard associated with VRURC portable phone chargers.

A recall has been initiated after numerous reports emerged of these chargers overheating and catching fire while in use on planes, posing a serious risk to passengers and crew.

The VRURC portable chargers are known for their compact design and convenience, however, several incidents have raised concerns about the safety of these devices.

Passengers have reported instances of chargers becoming excessively hot during charging, leading to the chargers catching fire on planes.

In response to the recall, VRURC has announced that replacements will be made available for affected customers.

For more information about the VRUR-C portable charger recall and the replacement process, please visit the manufacturer’s official website or contact their customer support directly.