DELTONA, Fla. (WSVN) — A frantic 911 call to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two parents accused of attacking a teenager.

Lance Mulonas and Rosa Lamourt Tiru were cuffed on camera after, deputies said, a simple drop-off spiraled into carpool chaos.

The victim, a Deltona resident, said the ordeal started with a favor for a friend, and it ended in a confrontation with her parents after they trapped him and held him at gunpoint.

“Two adults assaulted my son — he’s 15, he’s a minor — and pulled a gun and a knife on him,” said the teen’s mother on a 911 call.

According to investigators, the teen had just dropped their daughter off at their home in Deltona, Sunday afternoon.

“She pointed a gun at me,” said the teen on a 911 call. “The stepdad, he pulled a knife on me.”

Investigators said Mulonas blocked the teen’s car from behind, pulled out a metal pipe and smashed it against the roof.

He then allegedly held a knife near the boy’s neck as the victim sat in the driver’s seat.

The teen told deputies that while all of this took place, Lamourt Tiru stood in front of his car, waving a gun.

“It’s just one little seat,” said Mulonas on bodycam video.

“Yeah, I know,” said a deputy.

“Good thing I’m not a bigger guy,” said Mulonas. “I know you guys are siding for us, but we don’t know what’s going on.”

“Let me just double check so I can lock them, just hang tight,” said a deputy.

According to the arrest report, Lamourt Tiru called 911 herself after the incident and claimed there was a verbal argument, but she denied a physical attack took place.

Deputies said Lamourt Tiru showed them her gun, which matched the description of the weapon that the teen gave.

“What did I do?” said Lamourt Tiru on bodycam video.

“We’re going to explain that with the other part of the investigation. Right now, I just need you to put your hands together,” said a deputy.

The parents told detectives they thought the driver was an adult and only later realized that he was a teen.

The couple now faces multiple charges that include aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment and cruelty to a child.

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