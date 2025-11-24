A group of volunteers performed a test run ahead of the biggest event to celebrate Thanksgiving Day.

The test run provided a sneak peek at some of the new additions for this year’s parade, including Mario Pac-Man, Buzz Lightyear and SHrek.

South Florida will also have representation at the parade.

Dancers from Encore Dance Theatre in Sunrise will take center stage in New York City during the event.

The team will also take part in Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge” during their trip.

