Taco Bell is back and hotter than ever with the return of its fan-favorite Volcano Menu. The spicy menu, which first debuted in 1995, has been a cult classic for years, known for its fiery flavors and irresistible taste.

For the third time, Taco Bell is bringing back the Volcano Menu, reintroducing the Volcano Burrito, Volcano Taco, and the option to add Lava Sauce to any item. The menu will be available for early access to Taco Bell Rewards Members on June 27, with general availability beginning on June 29, for a limited time.

Fans of the Volcano Menu have been eagerly awaiting its return, with many taking to social media to express their desire for the spicy menu’s comeback. Taco Bell listened to its fans and is now bringing back the menu, making this summer even hotter.

Taco Bell fans can expect more news leading up to the menu’s availability this summer, as the company prepares to make its return a spicy and unforgettable one. With the return of the Volcano Menu, Taco Bell is sure to heat up this summer and satisfy the cravings of spice lovers everywhere.

