Vlasic to release pickle chips made from real pickles

(WSVN) - If you are a lover of pickles, then these may be the perfect chips for you.

Conagra Brands, the parent company of Vlasic has announced that they are releasing pickle chips made from actual pickles.

“But pickles themselves are a great snack, essentially no calories or carbs,” said Thomas M. McGough, co-chief operating officer and executive vice-president of Conagra Brands.

McGough noted that eating pickles out of a jar is messy and inconvenient, and that single serve pickle snacks are rising in popularity.

“So we’ve created Vlasic single-serve pickle slices and also a Vlasic vacuum-fried pickle chips that taste absolutely fantastic,” he said.

The chips are still in development, and it is not yet clear when they will be available for purchase.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.