VitaminWater offers big money to go smartphone free for a year

(WSVN) — Could you function for a year without your smartphone? If so you could earn big money!

VitaminWater wants to reward those who can go 12 months without selfies, text messaging and hashtags with $100,000

According to VitaminWater they have found that 50 percent of people claim they couldn’t live without their phones.

The beverage company is urging anyone who thinks they are up for the 365-day challenge to enter the “scroll-free for a year” contest.

“This means you may not physically operate, caress, hug or otherwise be physically affectionate with anyone’s smartphone,” the company said in its list of contest guidelines.

To enter log onto Twitter or Instagram and tell VitaminWater what you would do for a year instead of scrolling through your phone and tag their post with #nophoneforayear and #contest to qualify.

