Virginia student writes thank you note to BSO deputies after shooting

A student all the way in Virginia is praying for the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and showing support to the deputies who risked their lives to save others.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office was tagged on Twitter by a counselor at Plains Elementary School, located a couple hours outside Richmond who shared a note written by a girl named Natalia.

@browardsheriff @ScottJIsrael One of our students wanted to send this. Thoughts & prayers are still with you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iqUUQT3dea — Tyler Orebaugh (@TylerOrebaugh) February 19, 2018

In the note, the girl thanked the first responders for saving so many lives and told them how brave they are.

She said she looks up to everyone in law enforcement and wished them all good luck.

