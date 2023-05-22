FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSVN) — Virginia police officers went out of their way to help a family of ducklings on a busy highway.

The Fairfax County Police Department said on their Facebook account that local authorities helped stop traffic and directed approximately 10 ducklings across Interstate 66 on May 15.

Bodycam footage from one of the officers showed his waddled stance as he tried to move the little creatures to safety.

According to officials, no ducks were injured in this incident.

