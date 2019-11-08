Virginia man loses 176 pounds to become police officer

(WSVN) - The Richmond Police Department shared some motivation on social media about a man who lost more than 170 pounds to fulfill his dream of becoming a police officer.

Romar Lyle weighed just over 400 pounds at his heaviest which barred him from becoming an officer.

“I knew I wanted to do something in law enforcement, but at that moment there was no way I would have been able to achieve that dream at my current weight,” he said.

Lyle didn’t stop there.

He decided to join a CrossFit program while he was in graduate school and lost more than 100 pounds.

“One of the most empowering feelings is going into a store and buying clothes right off the rack and knowing it will fit,” he said.

While in police academy, Lyle lost an additional 30 pounds, putting him at a total of 176 pounds less than when he first weighed himself.

The recruit graduated from the academy this past week.

