Virginia legislature passes bill to allow cannabis oil for any diagnosed condition

(WSVN) - The Virginia Legislature has passed legislation that aims to vastly expand the use of cannabis oil in the state.

Current law in Virginia only allows the use of cannabis oil for the treatment of severe epilepsy, WDBJ reports. But the new legislation would let doctors prescribe the marijuana extract for any diagnosed condition if they determine the oil would help alleviate a patient’s symptoms.

Patients would have to get written certification from their doctor in order to fill the prescription.

The healthcare bill passed unanimously in both the state’s Senate and House of Representatives, according to the News Leader.

The bill now heads to Governor Ralph Northam, who is expected to sign it into law.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.