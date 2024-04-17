POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WSVN) — A casual backyard bonfire turned life-threatening for two Virginia fathers on Friday night when a 40-foot tree nearly crushed them as they prepared s’mores for their children.

Chris Johannsen and Chad Day were enjoying a peaceful evening by the fire pit when the unexpected happened.

“So many things went right, and things could’ve gone so wrong,” said Johannsen. “It wasn’t like, ‘Hey Chad, the trees falling follow me.'”

The first sign of danger was a mysterious noise, which Johannsen described as a bear crashing through the woods. Of course, the actual noise was a large tree toppling over.

“I just see this white tarp lift right out of the ground, and it just hit me like this tree is falling,” recalled Johannsen.

His quick realization led him to alert Day, which likely saved both their lives.

“For Chris to have looked up and seen that white tarp and know that was a root ball coming up is what basically, I want to say saved our life,” said Day.

Both men managed to escape by diving over a garden wall before the tree fell onto them, which was all caught on camera.

“I was sitting right here, so my legs would’ve got crushed, and then this 30-pound cinder block came off and landed right where my face was,” said Day as he recounted the moment and its aftermath.

While the friends can chuckle about it now, the moments after were not laughing matter. Their kids came rushing outside and were understandably scared.

“The fact that we get to hear their voices again is enough for me,” said Day.

The fall of the tree remains unclear, though Johannsen and Day think that recent rain may have loosened the ground. They now urge anyone with trees near their homes to get them checked out.

