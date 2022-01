(WSVN) - A college student in Virginia won big.

Brian Donohue received a lottery ticket from his mother in his stocking on Christmas morning.

The ticket turned out to be a winner.

The ticket had the top prize of $1 million.

The math major at the University of Virginia said he will use part of his winnings to pay for his and his sister’s college tuition.

