Virginia city says trick-or-treaters older than 12 could face jail time

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSVN) — How old is too old to trick-or-treat? Well according to a city in Virginia, 12 years old is the limit.

According to city code in Chesapeake, Virginia, anyone over the age of 12 who is caught trick-or-treating could receive a fine of up to $100 or even go to jail for up to six months.

The city also limits trick-or-treating between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

However, according to the city’s website, police said they will make exceptions and are not actively seeking out people who are violating the age and time rule.

“For example, a thirteen year old safely trick or treating with a younger sibling is not going to have any issues,” the city wrote on their website. “That same child taking pumpkins from porches and smashing them in the street more likely will.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.