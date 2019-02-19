Viral video shows wheelchair-bound boy bouncing on trampoline

(WSVN) - A video of a wheelchair-bound boy bouncing on a trampoline is melting hearts across the internet.

Five-year-old Wyatt Burggraff suffers from spina bifida, but that doesn’t stop him from enjoying the fun of being on a trampoline.

The video, shared by TNT Kid’s Fitness & Gymnastics in North Dakota, has amassed nearly five million views on Facebook.

“This video has just been incredible,” TNT Fitness’ Kim Pladson expressed.

Wyatt’s mother was delighted to know so many people from across the world found joy in her son’s video.

“I didn’t think it was even possible that wheelchair could jump on a trampoline,” she said. “Yeah, isn’t that cool? Yeah!”

Wyatt’s wheelchair doesn’t stop him from reaching new heights.

“I think it’s pretty hard not to think that Wyatt, with his glasses bumping up and down his face and yelling to go faster or higher, wasn’t something that wasn’t going to capture your heart,” Pladson said.

When a reporter asked why he kept telling the person assisting him to go higher, Wyatt’s sister responded, “Because he likes jumping!”

The inspirational moment was filmed and posted on Valentine’s Day.

Since then, there’s been more than 74,000 shares and nearly 2,000 comments.

“This is my favorite thing ever!” one comment read.

While people are amazed at Wyatt for not being afraid to jump for joy, it’s just another day at TNT.

“Every day we get to see these amazing men and women work with kids with special needs,” Burggraff said, “and really they’re able to tap into a potential that their parents didn’t even know they had.”

“If we can help transform other communities by our knowledge and to help bring this to other gyms so all children can be inclusive with their abilities, I think that would be something short of amazing,” Pladson added.

Wyatt’s mother said they have been going to fitness center once a week for the past two years.

