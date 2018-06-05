Viral video shows rodents running through burger buns at Burger King restaurant in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WSVN) — A Burger King in Delaware was forced to temporarily shut down after video on social media showed rodents running through bags of their hamburger buns.

Wilmington resident Shantel Johnson recorded the footage from inside the restaurant and posted the video to Facebook, catching the attention of state health inspectors.

The restaurant was ordered shut on June 1st after investigators found rodent droppings inside their burger and chicken rolls. The plastic bags containing the buns had been chewed, while the pallets the rolls were on also had rodent droppings.

Inspectors also noted a leak in the ceiling, as well as flies coming from a nearby drain.

A representative for Burger King noted the restaurant is independently owned and operated, but said that the company will be investigating in order to “ensure they take the appropriate measures.”

The restaurant was re-inspected Monday, June 4th, where investigators allowed the restaurant to reopen since all violations had been fixed.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.