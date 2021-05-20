Viral video shows orca’s stunning leap out of the water

(WSVN) - A group of boaters were treated to a special surprise by an orca during a dolphin hunt in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez.

Afrelandra Glez. Cibrián managed to capture a stunning video showing an orca leaping out of the water right in front of several groups of boaters.

“Orcas should always be free to jump out of the water and follow their natural instincts! They don’t deserve to be used as human entertainment and be kept in captivity,” Cibrian wrote on Instagram.

Footage of the moment was also captured by Miguel Cuevas of Cabo Pulmo Divers.

Cuevas told For The Win Outdoors that he counted “at least 10 orcas,” during the event, which took place Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.