Viral video shows mother spanking teen who stole BMW for joyride

EL PASO, Texas (WSVN) — A video of a Texas mother disciplining her son went viral after she spanked her son in public for taking her car on a joyride.

Liza Campero recorded video of her mother Liza Martinez stopping her 13-year-old brother Aaron as he was driving around in her BMW.

Campero said Aaron disconnected his mother’s Wi-Fi to get around her Google Home monitor, and called his mother to tell her that it was the weather that disconnected the system.

Aaron then sneaked out and took his mother’s BMW for a joyride, in an apparent effort to visit his girlfriend.

The girl’s mother then told Martinez what was going on.

Martinez picked up her daughter and began searching for her rebellious son. Campero recorded the moment her mother found Aaron on the road and the resulting confrontation.

“Pull over now!” Martinez is heard ordering her son, shortly before getting out of her car and spanking Aaron with a belt as he sat in the front seat of the car.

“I pulled right out into traffic next to him,” she said. “He was in one lane. I was in the lane next to him. That’s when I yelled at him to pull over now. I feel that I have a debt to society and my society is to make sure my children are productive, law abiding citizens.”

In a Q&A video posted to YouTube, Campero said her brother has been grounded “until 2019 or further notice.”

