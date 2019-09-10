Viral photos show hardships of childhood cancer: ‘It affects the entire family’

(WSVN) - Heartbreaking photos showing some of the hardships and difficulties of battling childhood cancer are making their way around the internet.

The photos show 5-year-old Aubrey supporting and comforting her 4-year-old brother Beckett as he stands over the toilet dealing with the effects of his chemotherapy.

“One thing they don’t tell you about childhood cancer is that it affects the entire family,” Kaitlin Burge, the children’s mother wrote. “You always hear about the financial and medical struggles, but how often do you hear about the struggles families with other children face? To some this may be hard to see and read. My two kids, 15 months apart, went from playing in school and at home together to sitting in a cold hospital room together.”

According to Fox News, Burge posted the photos on the Beckett Strong Facebook page, which the family created shortly after Beckett was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

According to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, ALL is the most common form of leukemia found in children.

“She wasn’t sure what was happening. All she knew was that something was wrong with her brother, her best friend,” Burge wrote.

Although Aubrey didn’t understand the nature of Beckett’s illness, Burge said she has been by his side through everything.

“She spent a fair amount of time, by his side in the bathroom, while he got sick,” the family wrote on Facebook. “She stuck by him. She supported him and she took care of him, regardless of the situation. To this day, they are closer. She always takes care of him.”

“This is childhood cancer. Take it or leave it. 🎗,” the post finishes.

The post on Beckett’s page has been shared over 31,000 times.

