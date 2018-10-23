Viral photo shows little boy sitting alone at his birthday party after no one showed up

TUCSON, Ariz. (WSVN) — A 6-year-old boy in Arizona invited his 32 classmates to his birthday party — only for no one to show up.

Sil Mazzini shared a now-viral photo of her heartbroken son Teddy sitting all alone at a table set up with plates and several pizzas on Sunday.

“His birthday was actually October 3rd, but because his dad works in Alaska and was able to come the 18th, I organized the whole party for the 21st,” Mazzini told Fox 10.

To invite his classmates to the party, Mazzini said she made goody bags for each child that contained an invitation. She says she even spoke with some parents the day before the party who said they would be going.

How about we celebrate with thousands at our place! Tickets to Wednesday’s #SunsVSLakers game are all yours Teddy! Talk soon! https://t.co/YL3zjDX9JW — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 22, 2018

The Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Rising both offered free tickets to Teddy and his family to attend games after the photo went viral.

AZ Family reports that Teddy will be attending the Sun’s game on Wednesday against the Lakers, and will also be going to the Rising soccer match on Friday.

Mazzini says the family plans to cheer the little boy up by reading him well wishes from thousands across the country who have seen his story online, according to KNXV.

