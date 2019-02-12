Viral photo shows 2 children honoring flag being raised above fire station

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WSVN) — Two young kids were spotted honoring the nation’s flag while a North Carolina fire department raised it to full staff.

The Roseboro Fire Department shared a photo on Facebook showing the kids stopping with their hands over their chest.

Since its initial posting, the photo has been shared over 6,000 times and has received over 6,500 reactions.

“I would’ve never thought that it would’ve gone this far. It has definitely exploded a lot more than I thought it would,” Fire Chief Kenneth Lee Coleman Jr. told CNN.

Coleman added that he can see the two boys growing up to serve as firefighters or police officers since both jobs require workers to be respectful and professional.

“They’re being taught that now, so there’s hope they can have a good future in front of them,” he said. “It shows hope for the future.”

