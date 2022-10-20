(WSVN) - A New Jersey grandmother is going viral for ranking her grandchildren on a wooden board she has hung up on a wall of her home.

Comedian Dan LaMorte posted the video on his Twitter account on October 9 and has been interviewed with his grandmother on several news shows.

Last week my grandmother and I went viral for her infamous grandchildren ranking board. Today we did our first TV interview together. Here’s a short highlight reel from the appearance! pic.twitter.com/msWoTEwYSt — Dan LaMorte (@DanLaMorte) October 20, 2022

Dan explained how the system worked: if one of his cousins has a baby or gets married or even visits their grandmother often, they get ranked higher.

Mary Francis LaMorte was seen in the viral video placing the comedian at number 10 on the board after Dan showed her his tattoos.

She has each of her grandchildren’s faces on magnets which she moves around at any given moment.

The grandchild in the number one spot lives across the street and visits her grandmother often.

