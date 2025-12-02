(WSVN) - A three-legged orange cat named Tofu, in a viral video, showed his strange fascination with a faucet.

The viral video, viewed by millions of people, shows Tofu turning on the faucet with his front paw, and then leaving afterwards.

The owner of the cat, Brianna Terry, shared her thoughts on her cat’s skills.

“Keep in mind, I love him. He’s the cutest thing. But he really doesn’t have a lot of brain cells, so for him to figure out how to do that, I’m like, wow.” said Briana.

However, Briana also shared the downsides of her cat’s interest. Since Tofu has not stopped turning on the faucet, she had to leave the faucet wrapped up in a headband. She also said that so far, the method that she used is working.

