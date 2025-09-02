An 80-year-old veteran who served three times in Vietnam is getting some much needed support after he lost his North Carolina home when Hurricane Helene struck.

Due to the hurricane, David Hostetter’s home was ruined by flooding and his driveway washed away in the storm.

“Everything just floated, you know,” said Hostetter.

In the aftermath, Hostetter was forced to live inside a temporary cabin as he worked to restore what he lost.

Now, Hostetter is getting help after his life was turned upside down.

Crews from the “Paying it Forward Network” teamed up with local volunteer groups to bring the desperately needed support that Hostetter needed to build his new home.

“I can’t explain how grateful I am. I just can’t, I don’t have words for it, but I am, I’m grateful,” said Hostetter.

The groups are dedicated to helping the veteran rebuild his life by repairing his road and property to give him a fresh start.

