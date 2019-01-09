Videos appear to show woman dragging dog while riding electric scooter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (WSVN) — A video of a woman riding an electric scooter while dragging a dog behind her is causing outrage on social media.

Brandon Sanders and James Dowell shared images and video on Facebook showing the woman dragging the animal, who was lying on its side. Sanders believes the woman was going about 15 miles an hour and dragged the dog at least 100 yards.

He said he doesn’t know how long she had been dragging the dog before he saw her.

Sanders told KERO that the dog looked like a stuffed animal because it was motionless. A photo he shared showed the woman carrying the dog, whose paws were covered in blood.

Sanders and Dowell confronted the woman and Sanders said she told them, “[Expletive] happens, just like with kids.”

Sanders said he called police, and they followed the woman to an apartment. The woman threatened to call police on him for harassment.

According to KERO, police are now investigating.

Sanders said the dog was picked up by Animal Control Services and is expected to be OK. However, it is unclear if the woman will face any charges.

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS

