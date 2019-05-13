Video shows would-be robbers fleeing after homeowner opens fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WSVN) — Police in Kentucky are searching for a group of would-be robbers.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office shared a video showing a group of at least four people kicking open a door and then walking into a home in Bowling Green.

As the group take a few steps inside, someone inside the home opened fire, causing the group to flee.

According to WBKO, the resident, 24-year-old Austin Orwig, suffered an injury to his hand and was taken to the hospital. He has since been released.

The Sheriff’s Office is now searching for the men. If you happen to have any information on this incident, call 270-842-1633.

