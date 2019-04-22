Video shows woman throwing plastic bag full of puppies into dumpster in California

COACHELLA, Calif. (WSVN) — A woman was caught on camera throwing a bag of puppies into a dumpster in California.

The Riverside County Animal Services has released surveillance video showing the woman driving up in a Jeep to the back of a Napa Auto Parts store and tossing a bag of puppies into the dumpster before driving away.

The puppies were later found by a man going through the trash and taken into the store.

Officials said there were seven puppies in the bag, and they were believed to be terrier mixes and about 3 days old.

Animal Services said that if the puppies had not been found as quickly as they had, they would have perished.

“The good Samaritan played a major role in saving theses puppies’ lives,” Riverside Animal Services Cmdr. Chris Mayer said in a statement. “His actions were humane and heroic.”

The puppies are now being cared for by an animal rescue.

Mayer said they are working with officials to build a case to charge the woman.

“There is no excuse for dumping puppies,” Mayer said. “Especially in today’s age when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners. This was a shameful act.”

