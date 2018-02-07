Video shows vandals ransacking Philadelphia gas station after Super Bowl win

PHILADELPHIA (WSVN) — Police in Philadelphia are searching for a group of men and women who ransacked a gas station after the Eagles’ Super Bowl win on Sunday.

Police said the group entered the store and started a food fight around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the midst of Super Bowl celebrations happening across the city.

Investigators released security camera footage, showing people throwing food and drinks across the store, even causing a hole in the back wall.

Officers say they want to identify the vandals in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.