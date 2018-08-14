Video shows TSA agents singing their instructions to travelers in Seattle

SEATTLE (WSVN) — Traveling can be a chore, but there are some TSA agents in Washington state who tried to bring a little joy to the people in line for security.

Jennifer Jones said she was in Seattle’s SeaTac airport on Tuesday when she came across a Transportation and Security Administration agent eschewing the usual way of repeating their instructions in favor of singing them instead. Another agent provided backup in the form of finger snapping.

“Leaving Seattle today and the lines at SeaTac were insane… until this. This TSA agent rocks!” Jones wrote on Instagram.

“No bottled water, no Mountain Dew!” the agent sings. “No jars of peanut butter, jelly, yogurt — won’t make it through!”

At one point he encourages audience participation, to the delight of passengers in the queue.

TSA’s Instagram account identified the agents as officers Robert Wagoner and Shankevia Grant-Carr.

“They’ve come up with a clever and very entertaining way to get travelers to listen to advisements!” the TSA wrote as they shared the original video to their account.

